Zverev writes ATP history in Cologne | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – Alexander the ‘unbeatable’ looked imploringly under the roof after his outstanding performance and enjoyed his special triumph:

With impressive consistency and undeterred by a hip injury suffered on Friday, Alexander Zverev also won the second ATP tournament in Cologne and thus wrote a little bit of tennis history. With the 6: 2, 6: 1 against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the best German player also won the eighth game in two weeks in Cathedral City and was a novelty. Because for the first time in the history of ATP, two consecutive tournaments were held in the same place. As a result, no player has ever won two before.

“It’s getting even better. I’ll be in my best shape soon, ”Zverev said and explained, looking at his hip problems:“ Two days ago I didn’t even know if I could finish the tournament. And I’m glad I didn’t give up. Barbara Rittner, tournament director and national coach, explained, “I’ve known Sascha from a young age. And I’ve always said he had rough edges, but he will go his way.”

Meanwhile, Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz missed out on the home win. Two weeks after the second victory at Roland Garros, the best German double lost for the first time in the fifth final of the ATP Tour. “I would have loved to have held the pot in front of my family, girlfriend and friends in my hometown,” said local Cologne hero Mies: “This is why we are so disappointed.”

For Zverev, this is the 13th title. He receives a prize of 13,320 euros and 250 world ranking points. Schwartzman, who is ninth in the world rankings just two places behind Zverev, had previously called him “unbeatable” in advance. However, Zverev won only the second time in the fourth duel between the two. “Today Sascha was way too good,” admitted Schwartzman.

While Schwartzman looked tired after two grueling matches in previous rounds, Zverev hardly seemed to interfere with his hip injury suffered on Friday. The burger served impressively and finished the first round in just 38 minutes. The second lasted only 33 minutes. The record was an impressive 9: 0 aces for Zverev and 0: 5 double errors.

Mies and Krawietz were frustrated after the 2: 6, 4: 6 against Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan. “We have already lost a final, but on the Challenge Tour,” said the Coburg Krawietz: “Unfortunately you can’t win all the finals. Now it’s happening.” Mies explained that he was. still had a lot of fun “:” And I would rather we had taken our chance in Paris two weeks ago than today. ” Krawietz added, “I wish I had gotten the thing. But then we’ll do that with the spectators next year. “

A total of 250 people were allowed in the room. Including players, officials and journalists. After all, Krawietz and Mies’ friends and many relatives of the Cologne native were sitting in a club. It remains to be seen whether there will be a tournament in Cologne in 2021. The premiere was an overall success and was not marred by a corona case on Sunday. “I hope ATP establishes a tournament here in the long term,” Zverev said.