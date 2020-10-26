DxOMark Display: New Ranking Shows Which Cell Phone Has The Best Screen

Founded in 2008, DxOMark is today recognized for the in-depth technical analysis it performs on the cameras and audio system of all smartphones released, although it has been embroiled in reliability controversies in the past. The website, however, announced this week that it will usher in a new category of benchmarks, also examining the screens of the devices.

The publication said it uses more than 400 objective and perceptual tests to ensure that the user’s real experience is taken into account. Subsequently, a score will be assigned to the analyzed device, based on six main points: readability, color, video, movement, touch sensitivity and interference on the screen.

So far, only 9 smartphones have been tested, with the promise that more phones will be added over the months. The devices that have already passed through the laboratories are organized in a classification, which you can check below with the positive and negative points. It should be remembered that you can check each of the analyzes in more detail on the official website of DxOMark.

1st place: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – 89 points

Pros: Good handling of light levels in general Very pleasant device for watching videos Smooth when browsing the gallery and on the Internet Motion blur well managed Cons: Colors are oversaturated Blue light filter does not reduce blue light Aliasing is quite intense Lack of tactile precision

2nd place: OnePlus 8 Pro – 88 points

Pros: Color rendering Good reading in bright sunlight Smooth glide and well-handled motion blur High refresh rate makes falling frames invisible when playing Accurate touch and phantom touch well handled Cons: Aliasing is enough Intense Video may improve inconsistent color levels and brightness along the screen surface Brightness at night is not strong enough with blue light filter on Brightness indoors can be improved

3rd place: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – 87 points

Pros: Very good color rendering, especially in HDR10 content Video brightness levels are well suited Color change with blue light filter is acceptable Cons: Colors are very saturated on the outside The filter blue light does not reduce blue light Aliasing is strong enough Touch is not as precise

4th place: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max – 84 points

Pros: Excellent aliasing control, with well defined lines when reading Good visibility indoors Very smooth light transitions Motion blur is well controlled Cons: Low visibility outdoors Blue light filter has a significant impact on colors and brightness Touch no it’s so accurate especially at the edges Brightness is too high when watching HDR10 content in the dark

5th place: TCL 10 Pro – 83 points

Pros: Good visibility in low light conditions and indoors Watching videos is nice in low light conditions Blue light filter is effective without affecting the color gamut Aliasing during playback Cons: Low light at outside Device not working 4K 60 FPS video with HDR appropriately Gallery app colors are generally not needed Lack of fluidity affects gaming experience Touch is not smooth enough

6th place: OPPO Find X2 Pro – 76 points

Positives: Colors are good for static image content (like gallery app) Shakes and aliases are well handled No problem with ghost keys Cons: Display is unreadable in direct sunlight due to low contrast The color change at the corners is very pronounced Lots of dropped frames during the execution of a burn-in video Noticeable and inconsistent

7th place: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra – 73 points

Pros: Readability is very good indoors and well handled in direct sunlight The blue light filter does not affect the brightness The device is smooth when browsing and viewing photos Good color fidelity to the light ‘indoors and in low light Cons: Has poor readability in the shadows due to lack of luminance Dark and light tones do not display properly when watching HDR10 content and the brightness is generally very low in videos The lack of fluidity affects the user experience during the game, as well as the ghost keys the touch is not soft enough and the keys are not detected on the edges of the device

8th place: ASUS ROG Phone 3-70 points

Pros: Readability is good indoors Touch accuracy is very good Color uniformity is very good Cons: Frame drops and stuttering is plentiful and noticeable Aliasing is quite intense Overall brightness levels are too high for nighttime conditions very saturated and have a bluish tint

9th place: Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro – 61 points

Pros: Good tactile accuracy and smoothness, especially when playing No picture drop noticeable during games and very little when playing videos Aliasing well handled Cons: Readability is poor due to low light Video performance is generally poor Colors are not precise issues with ghost keys

(updated October 25, 2020, 6:46 p.m.)