Still no victory for Juventus: 1: 1 against Hellas Verona | Free press

Turin (AP) – Without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still in corona quarantine, Juventus Turin had to settle for a 1: 1 (0: 0) against Hellas Verona in the home game.

Substitute Swede Dejan Kulusevski saved the hosts at least one point with his 77th-minute goal after Andrea Favilli Verona surprisingly took the lead after an hour. The record champions are only fifth with nine points after Matchday 5 of Serie A.

Ronaldo’s use in the premier class in the top-tier FC Barcelona game with Lionel Messi on Wednesday is considered questionable due to the quarantine. The 35-year-old attacking player tested positive for the virus with the Portugal national team in mid-October. Meanwhile, former Schalke Weston McKennie tested negative after his corona infection is considered cured. Nevertheless, he was not in the Juve squad on Sunday.

The favorite remains AC Milan (12 points), which will not receive AS Roma until Monday. SSC Napoli improved on Sunday thanks to the 2-1 (0-1) success of Benevento Calcio in second place (11).