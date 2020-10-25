Ulm basketball players follow Göttingen in the top four | Free press

Ulm (dpa) – The ratiopharm Ulm basketball players are determined next to BG Göttingen as the second final participant in the Bundesliga cup competition.

They won their duel with 80:75 (36:28) against s.Oliver Würzburg. Then they took advantage of the 99:72 (43:29) victory of MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, which won against Brose Bamberg. This result led to a three-way comparison in Group C, where Ulm’s team had the better end on their side.

FC Bayern Munich avoided the untimely end. After the initial loss to Medi Bayreuth, the South Germans won 97:60 (49:28) at Syntainics MBC Weißenfels. The local Saxony-Anhalt team had no chance and were already 14:31 behind after the first quarter.

With this victory, Munich still has the chance to climb into the top four of the tournament in its own hall. However, another success on Monday against Hakro Merlins Crailsheim is in order. At the same time, medi Bayreuth is unlikely to win more matches. Alternatively, Munich would progress if Bayreuth win against Crailsheim, but Bayern are expected to do better thanks to another high win in a three-way comparison with MBC and Bayreuth.

In Group B, the Fraport Skyliners’ 89:80 (47:36) victory had no effect, as on Saturday BG Göttingen had already bought the ticket to the Top Four tournament with their second victory in the second game . On Sunday night, the BG capped a clear round-robin prelims record with a victory of 123: 119 (53: 49/108: 108) after extra time against JobStairs Gießen’s 46ers.