From ascension to scandals: Lee Kun-hee, former Samsung president, dies at 78

Samsung announced on Saturday the death of Lee Kun-hee, son of company founder Lee Byung-chul, and one of the company’s leading figures between 1987 and 2014. The executive had to forcibly step down when he suffered a heart attack, staying away from the media ever since. Lee Kun-hee was 78 years old and the cause of his death has not been revealed.

There is no denying that Samsung is today one of the biggest tech companies in the world, being one of the mainstays of the South Korean industry, but this has not always been the case. Founded in 1938 as a grocery store during WWII, the manufacturer was synonymous with cheap TVs and unstable microwaves for many years, until Lee Kun-hee took over the presidency in 1987 , after the death of his father.

Lee Kun-hee was tasked with leading the path to the success Samsung takes today, working hard to make the company a giant in the semiconductor market in the 1990s, in the flat panel display segment during the 1990s. of the transition from CRT televisions to appliances. plasma and cell phones in the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, the executive’s career has also been seriously marred by recent scandals, mainly involving corruption and tax evasion offenses. The former president was sentenced twice, but ended up being pardoned by the South Korean justice.

The impacts of these crimes are still being felt today within Samsung and in South Korea, with some of the effects being the arrest of presidents of the Asian country and constant scandals involving Jay Y. Lee, the current vice president. of the company and son of Lee Kun-hee. . Jay announced this year that he has no plans to hand Samsung over to his children, ending the tech giant’s long family chain of command.