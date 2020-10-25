“Image”: Seifert, boss of the DFL, will stop in 2022 | Free press

Sports

Berlin (dpa) – Christian Seifert will not extend his contract as head of the German Football League beyond 30 June 2022, according to reports from the newspaper “Bild”.

According to the newspaper, the chairman of the supervisory board of DFL GmbH, Peter Peters, informed the management committee and the supervisory board of the decision of the 51-year-old managing director of DFL.

Seifert has been with the LDF since 2005 and has achieved considerable success during his tenure. The marketing of TV rights increased during his tenure from 400 million euros per season to more than one billion euros. During the Corona Crisis, the National Leagues were the first of the major sports leagues in the world to be able to resume play with a DFL hygiene concept.

