Nintendo discusses return to Brazil, reveals it shouldn’t be bringing physical games to the country; see more

Absent since 2015, Nintendo surprised the Brazilian public by announcing its official return to the country on September 4, with the launch of the Nintendo Switch in Brazil. Although an approval from Anatel had already mentioned this possibility, the Big N device had already been registered, long before its arrival, which ultimately did not arouse much suspicion.

At first, the Japanese giant only made the traditional video game model available on the national market, in addition to the Joy Cons, the Pro Controller and digital versions of the games. There are plans to bring in the Switch Lite, but unfortunately the device shouldn’t appear here until next year.

Now Nintendo has just revealed more details about its strategy for Brazil, in an interview on Tecmundo’s website with the company’s marketing director for Latin America, Romina Whitlock. The executive discussed the manufacturer’s return to the country, obstacles imposed by taxation, the location of the Portuguese and more. Check-out:

The return to Brazil

Asked about Nintendo’s return to Brazil, Romina explains that the action took place as part of a two-year plan, started with the opening of the local eShop in 2018. With that, players who owned already the console were able to access the games more easily, thus making payments with methods such as the boleto, it is still not necessary to use international cards.

Other highlights that Whitlock cited included the company’s participation in the Brasil Game Show 2018, in addition to the creation of country-specific social media channels. After hardware changes, specifically in the power connector that needed to be matched to local outlets, the Switch was then launched at retailers that already officially sold the games, such as Lojas Americanas and Magazine Luiza, “to offer it all in one place “.

Digital games and localization

Regarding the fact that only digital media games have been made available here, Romina says cartridge fees and taxes are the main obstacle, which has led the company to ditch the physical format. The Marketing Director also stressed the importance of the local eShop, which allows easier distribution around the world.

Regarding localization, Whitlock says the focus is on expanding the catalog in Latin America, with no translation plans at this time. According to her, Nintendo’s Brazilian office is still small enough, insufficient to serve the huge region coordinated by the team. Everything is done serenely so that the long stay is guaranteed.

The role of technical assistance

Finally, Romina underlined the importance of technical assistance in Brazil for the return of the brand, being a source of pride for Nintendo in view of the quality of the service offered. Based in São Paulo, support is provided by an authorized representative and has even been analyzed by Detective TudoCelular, who detailed the repair request process, service coverage, status of imported consoles and more.

What about you, reader? What do you think of Nintendo’s strategy in this return to Brazil? Tell us in the comments!