London (AP) – Arsenal FC missed fourth place in the English Premier League with a win over Leicester City.

With German goalkeeper Bernd Leno and ex-Dortmund Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the starting lineup, the Gunners suffered a 0-1 (0-0) loss in their home game against Leicester City. Former international Jamie Vardy, who has played Leicester for eight years and came on after an hour, secured the visitors victory with his 80th-minute goal. Previously Arsenal defense chief David Luiz had to be replaced after 49 minutes of injury, ex-German international Shkodran Mustafi came on.

Previously, leaders Everton had conceded their first loss of the season at 2-0 to Southampton and had to close the table with rivals Liverpool City on points. The master team coached by Jürgen Klopp, who had to do without the injured Abehr boss Virgil van Dijk for weeks, turned a 0-1 deficit against Sheffield United thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino (41st) and Diogo Jota (64th) the day before. the fourth success of the season.

During the week, there were big exchanges at Arsenal FC due to the landing of Mesut Özil. “My conscience is clear because I was really fair,” said coach Mikel Arteta, countering attacks from Özil’s management, who criticized the club’s lack of loyalty.