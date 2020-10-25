International

PS5: PlayStation Brazil and Coca-Cola sign a partnership with a possible draw in progress

rej October 25, 2020

Now, via its official Twitter, PlayStation Brazil has just announced another partnership of the Japanese giant, this time with Coca-Cola. After a relaxed message exchange, the two companies posted the hashtag # CocaComPS5, and revealed that a surprise will be announced this week. Considering the design of several PS5s made by Burger King in the USA, there is a good chance to see a similar initiative here.

The PlayStation 5 is already on pre-order in Brazil, with its traditional model selling for R $ 4,999, while the digital variant has a suggested price of R $ 4,499. Both devices are expected to be available in the country from November 19.

rej

