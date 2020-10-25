Ronaldinho tested positive for coronavirus | Free press

Belo Horizonte (dpa) – Former Brazilian football star Ronalinho has contracted the corona virus. He had tested positive but had no symptoms, the 40-year-old said in a video he posted on Instagram.

Broadcaster Rádio Itatiaia has reported that the two-time world footballer is isolating himself in a hotel in the city of Belo Horizonte, southeast Brazil. He had traveled there to attend an event at the Mineirão stadium.

The 2002 world champion, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, did not return to Brazil until the end of August after nearly six months of detention in neighboring Paraguay. Ronaldinho and his brother were caught with false Paraguayan identity documents shortly after entering Paraguay in early March. According to him, business partners had given them passports when they arrived in the South American country. He didn’t know it was illegal.

The former professional of FC Barcelona and AC Milan, among others, spent 32 days – including his 40th birthday – in prison. In early April, he and his brother were released from house arrest in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital Asunción, on bail of 1.6 million US dollars (approximately 1.35 million euros). They were eventually allowed to leave the country for an additional payment of around 165,000 euros.

Brazil is the country with the third highest number of corona cases and the second highest number of deaths in the world. In the largest and most populous country in Latin America, around 5.4 million infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus and 157,000 deaths linked to the Covid-19 disease have been confirmed. Based on the number of inhabitants, the death rate there is more than six times higher than in Germany, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.