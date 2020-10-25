BBL quarantine problem: Hygiene concepts “Ad Absurdum” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – New cases of corona increase scheduling problems in the basketball Bundesliga, orders from health authorities cause trouble for officials.

After positive tests at two clubs this weekend and the cancellation of other cup matches, BBL general manager Stefan Holz has clearly criticized the decision to quarantine the entire squad. “Either way, from the point of view of our health board, it would have been absolutely responsible to isolate only the infected and let the games run,” Holz said of the German news agency. According to league experts, the two teams were not contagious.

Due to a positive corona test with a player from Telekom Baskets Bonn and two positive tests in the team and the team environment in Medi Bayreuth, the responsible health authorities had ordered a full quarantine of the team . The matches of the two Cup teams had to be canceled this weekend.

“It’s disproportionate if we have an infection in the extended team with a low viral load and an entire team of 20 people are locked up for two weeks. From our point of view, this is not necessary. If that becomes the rule, it certainly won’t work anymore, ”said Holz. “In this way, our concepts of hygiene, for which we have received a lot of praise from politicians and authorities, are taken absurdly.” This week the league wants to discuss how to proceed.

After six corona cases in Alba Berlin, the three matches of the capital club in the cup could not take place. “Alba Berlin’s case was completely different, we stopped the game as a precaution because there was a higher degree of infection,” Holz said.

In recent days, the MHP Giants Ludwigsburg were temporarily under home quarantine due to an anomaly in a test result. As the suspected case was not confirmed, the finalist was able to train again on Thursday. It was a preliminary result which “should never have been reported as positive,” said second chairman Markus Buchmann of Magentasport. “We’re glad we came out with a black eye. Newcomer Niners Chemnitz is also in quarantine, but not participating in the cup.

The final tournament in Munich, initially scheduled for early November, had to be postponed beforehand. Six qualifying matches must now be made up – a major challenge given the tight schedule, especially for Euroleague participant Alba Berlin.

Even before the start of the match, BBL boss Holz had said there would be “impacts”. “It didn’t have to be at the beginning and in that amount,” he says now. “Everything is still doable, we are very early in the season and the season is long. But it’s difficult. ”The winners of two of the four regional tournaments will not be determined this weekend as planned.

While at least one team with BG Göttingen has already secured the first ticket to the Top Four, Bayern and ratiopharm Ulm can also hope again. Munich clearly won against Syntainics MBC Weißenfels on Sunday (97:60). To get to the final, the team of coach Andrea Trinchieri is dependent on the competition. Even with another success on Monday against Hakro Merlins Crailsheim, medi Bayreuth is unlikely to win a game. Alternatively, Munich would also progress if Bayreuth win against Crailsheim, but Bayern are expected to do better thanks to another high victory in a three-way comparison with MBC and Bayreuth.

Despite the 80:75 (36:28) victory over s.Oliver Würzburg, Ulm is no longer in his hands. If MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg were to win Sunday night against Brose Bamberg, there would be a three-way comparison.