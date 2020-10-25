IPhone 12 survives extreme water resistance test for more than 20 minutes

Shrouded in discussions about its design and controversy over the absence of a charger in the box, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were officially launched this Friday (23). Very similar, new Apple smartphones are hitting the market, bringing the new A14 Bionic 5nm chip, upgraded cameras, iPhone 5s look and processing power to spare.

Economy and Market Oct 23

Curiosity 22 oct.

During this week, the two Apple phones have been subjected to the most diverse tests and analyzes, from teardowns that have revealed some of the methods used by Apple to reduce dimensions, as well as battery life, navigation Web and many more.

Now the latest iPhone 12 test is testing its IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, an upgrade to the IP67 found on iPhone 11. With the new certification, the launch is validated. to survive immersion for half an hour to a depth of 6 meters, compared to 2 meters of the previous generation. However, everythingApplePro took the analysis a step further, focusing on protecting the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 to the limit.

Using a small cage that allowed the devices to be suspended, leaving their connectors free for water entry, the channel began testing by dipping the pair to a depth of 2 meters. As expected, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 suffered no damage.

The YouTuber took a step forward, bringing the cellphones to a depth of 5.49 meters, and once again no problems were noticed. To get an idea of ​​the capacity of the devices, both were then dived to a depth of 9.14 meters, a totally unusual situation and well beyond certifications.





After 21 minutes of immersion, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 maintained normal operation. The situation is particularly surprising for the iPhone 11, whose IP67 certifies 2 meters deep.

Despite the positive results, which should ensure a smooth swim in the pool, reproducing these conditions with your iPhone is not recommended. In the worst case, if this protection fails, there is no damage coverage under Apple’s warranty.

The iPhone 12 is on sale overseas, starting at around US $ 699. The device and its Pro version are already listed on the Cupertino giant’s Brazilian website, but do not have an official price or release date so far, although rumors point to values ​​starting at R 6999. $ and hit a scary R $ 14,000.

(updated October 25, 2020, 4:06 p.m.)