Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” is available with images optimized for Raspberry Pi GNOME 3.38, Linux Kernel 5.8 and preinstalled software such as Firefox 81 and LibreOffice 7.0.2

This time the operating system is called Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla”. This new version of the desktop operating system offers many fixes, new features and a renewed focus on the now legendary Raspberry Pi. With a compatible Raspberry Pi (models with 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM), you can now have the full Ubuntu desktop experience enjoy.

“In this press release we celebrate the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s commitment to bringing open source into the hands of users around the world,” said Mark Shuttleworth, Canonical CEO. “We are honored to support this initiative by optimizing Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi, be it for personal use, for educational purposes or as a basis for the next business venture. “”

In addition, the Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4 belong to a very long list of x86 and ARM devices that are certified with Ubuntu. Dell, HP and Lenovo certify all PCs with Ubuntu Desktop, which, according to Canonical, is also the most frequently used operating system in AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, IBM and Oracle clouds.

Ubuntu 20.10 also includes LXD 4.6 and MicroK8s 1.19 for resilient micro-clouds, small server clusters with on-demand VMs and Kubernetes on the edge for remote offices, branch offices, warehouses and distribution-oriented infrastructures.

GNOME 3.38

The GNOME desktop environment is version 3.38 on Groovy Gorilla. Among other things, GNOME 3.38 offers:

A split dial clock: According to the team, in the days when Clutter was still an application toolkit, Clutter only had to process a single frame clock. Now that it is a composition toolkit, using a single frame clock has become a limiting aspect of Clutter as each monitor sometimes operates at different steps and times. In practice, this meant that in several monitor scenarios, the monitor with the slowest update rate limited the other monitors. This was fixed in GNOME 3.38 A Customizable Application Grid: This is a longstanding requirement that required a significant number of under-the-hood improvements and other changes to support it. Currently, you can create folders by dragging app icons on top of each other, moving apps in and out of folders, and repositioning apps on the grid. But that’s not all. Small visual improvements have also been made to dialogs to accommodate these new changes. “While it’s a feature in itself, the customizable app grid is a necessary step in unlocking future design changes that we’ve been researching and exploring for some time,” the team said. Parental Control: Various desktop components, including the GNOME Shell, Settings, and more, can now optionally be integrated with the Parental Control Service, which is part of GNOME 3.38. This allows parents, guardians, supervisors, schools, etc. to restrict the applications that a particular user can access.

With GNOME 3.38 on Groovy Gorilla, the percentage switching of the battery indicator was displayed in the energy settings. Private WiFi hotspots can be shared using uniquely generated QR codes and an option to restart has been added to the status menu next to Disconnect / Shutdown.

Ubuntu Desktop 20.10 has additional support for Ubuntu certified devices. More and more Ubuntu workstations are now offering out-of-the-box support for biometric identification. 2-in-1 devices with on-screen keyboards are now fully supported, allowing for an enhanced Ubuntu experience on devices such as the Dell XPS 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga.

Raspberry Pi models with 4 GB or 8 GB RAM receive full support for desktop Ubuntu. “From the first Raspberry Pi board to the industrial computing module, this first step toward an Ubuntu LTS on Raspberry Pi with long-term support and security updates matches our commitment to expanding access to the best in computing and open source capabilities,” said Eben Upton , CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading.

Presentation of micro clouds

Micro-clouds are a new class of infrastructure for on-demand computing on the fringes. Micro-clouds are dispersed, minimal, and occur on a small or very large scale. In Ubuntu 20.10, Canonical is introducing its micro cloud stack, which combines MAAS, LXD, MicroK8s and Ceph under Ubuntu to provide resilient pocket clouds for business-critical workloads in 5G RANs, Industry 4.0 factories. V2X infrastructure, smart cities and healthcare facilities.

On a Raspberry Pi, users can start with MicroK8s to orchestrate highly available workloads at the edge, or LXD to create a home lab device using LXD’s virtual machine clustering and virtual machine management capabilities. With Ubuntu 20.10, users can experiment, test, or develop with full cloud functionality through the Raspberry Pi. With Ubuntu 20.10 on a Raspberry Pi everything is possible, from robotics to AI / ML.

The applications installed by default

The operating system comes with great pre-installed software like Firefox 81, LibreOffice 7.0.2, and Thunderbird 78.3.2. Of course, there are tons of other cool apps that you can install yourself.

Firefox 81.0 with several new features. While previous versions focused on adding privacy and developer-centric features, version 81 is mainly concerned with improving Firefox UI elements and the in-game user experience. Navigator.

For example, Mozilla explains that you can now pause and play audio or video in Firefox right from your keyboard or headset, so you can easily control your media anytime in another Firefox tab, program, or even when your computer is locked is.

In addition to the standard themes (dark and light), Firefox is introducing the Alpenglow theme with this version: a colorful look for buttons, menus and windows. You can update your Firefox themes in Preferences or Preferences. To enable Alpenglow, users can go to Tools -> Add-Ons -> Themes.

Additionally, Firefox 81 introduces another major user interface change. Mozilla added support for AcroForm [Acrobat Form Technology / PDF] The PDF reader integrated in Firefox. While PDF files support interactive form fields, Firefox 81 allows users to fill out, print and save PDF forms right in their browser without the need for a separate PDF application. Note that this feature (fill out, print and save supported PDF forms) will be available “soon”.

Firefox includes a built-in PDF viewer that allows you to view most PDF files found on the web without the need for an external application (the exception is PDF files with an incorrectly set MIME type). The integrated PDF viewer is activated by default. If you click on a link to a PDF file or open a PDF file in the download area, the integrated PDF viewer will render it.

Linux kernel 5.8

Groovy Gorilla comes with the Linux kernel 5.8, which offers many interesting features:

Queue restrictions for better connection quality WiFi Btrfs RAID1 with 3 and 4 copies and more checksum alternatives USB 4 support (Thunderbolt 3 protocol) Support for X86 paging added Support for 5 levels enable Intel Gen11 (Ice Lake) and Gen12 (Tiger Lake) GPU -Support First AMD family support 19h (Zen 3) Thermal pressure monitoring for systems for better job placement in the core Processor-XFS online repair OverlayFS coupling with VirtIO-FS General notification waiting file for key / key ring notifications, mount changes, etc. Active State Power Management (ASPM) for better energy saving from PCIe to PCI devices Supports POWER10 initially

Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla”

