Xiaomi makes MIUI 12 available for the European Redmi Note 9S; global variant may be next

rej October 25, 2020

The company is already preparing to update the next device with the arrival of the MIUI 12 for the European Redmi Note 9S this Sunday. The novelty was discovered by YouTuber Andrei of the Linuxbrs channel, who posted on his Instagram the device information already updated for the new interface. Therefore, it is expected that the global model will be the next to receive the update.

Although quite similar, it is important to remember that MIUI Global and MIUI European are different from each other, which is why the global variant of the Redmi Note 9S has not yet been updated. Very briefly, the software offered in the European Union comes with more features, in addition to removing some of the bloatware present in the global version of ROM, among others.

