Dynamo argues with the referee | Free press

Dresden not only lost the game to FC Ingolstadt, but also defender Kulke after a controversial red card.

Ingolstadt.

SG Dynamo Dresden loses the second game in a row and has to accept another setback. But unlike the derby loss to FSV Zwickau, the black and yellow footballers argued more with the referee after the 0-1 at FC Ingolstadt instead of their own performance. Referee Martin Thomsen was focused in the 4th minute. After a catastrophic bad pass from goalkeeper Kevin Broll, 19-year-old Max Kulke applied the emergency brake against Stefan Kutschke in the Dresden penalty area. Thomsen not only whistled for a penalty – he also showed the young Red Elbestädter right-back straight ahead. The fact that the Dresden native refrained from cheering afterwards shouldn’t come as any comfort to the Saxons. “Clearly bad decision,” Dynamos sporting director Ralf Becker told half-time at MagentaSport. “You can discuss the penalty whether you give it or not. But what doesn’t work is the red card afterwards.” Kulke clearly went to the ball. According to Becker, the rule is: “If he goes to the ball, it’s yellow!”

Dresden coach Markus Kauczinski also commented on the controversial scene after the final whistle in the contested third division game: “I think you can give the penalty. Certainly not the red card. It ruined everything. believe we got each other we didn’t have to say that we should have played more offensively. “Kauszinski demanded a penalty for his side in the 80th minute when Marvin Stefaniak, who made his debut in the starting lineup, said put his hand in his face: ‘Clear penalty,’ said the head coach then let off steam: ‘We’re so angry Belly, we’re so pissed off what happened here. We will give so much to essence against Meppen. We will recover what we lost today. “

It was three points, as the Ingolstadt team had a narrow lead over ten men over time. Dynamo struggled and played better in places than with a full squad against Zwickau, but the equalizer failed. (with dpa)