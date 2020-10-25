PS5: Sony announces “creative partnership” with rapper Travis Scott and his brand Cactus Jack

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 ever closer, Sony has decided to break its silence and took advantage of October to unveil the main news of its new console. Games like God of War and Final Fantasy VII Remake have received updates in preparation for backward compatibility for the PS5, while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the major launch titles, this week received a unprecedented gameplay with several new information.

Now, the Japanese giant has announced a very curious partnership for its PlayStation. Through the brand’s official blog, Sony revealed that it has entered into a “strategic creative partnership” with rapper Travis Scott, an avowed fan of the company’s console. A video was also posted, showing people who worked on the development of the PlayStation 5, in addition to the singer himself experimenting with the device.

“I can’t wait to show you how much Cactus Jack has worked with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly, I’m very excited to see how PlayStation fans and families will react, and I can’t wait. play it. games with everyone soon! ”said Travis Scott, commenting on the new venture.

No details of what is being worked up have been revealed, but the video does provide some interesting information. The first and most obvious, stated by the singer himself, is the implication of his custom product brand Cactus Jack. Additionally, a close-up is given to the sneaker worn by one of Sony’s engineers, a Nike SB Dunk Low sporting the PlayStation logo, something not yet available on the market. It is therefore possible that this is the first fruit of the partnership.

Another possibility, but this is only speculation, is the production of special faceplates for the PS5. This week, we saw the start of sales of unofficial custom faces for the console, and the idea of ​​seeing an official release with the Cactus Jack branding is not absurd. In any case, we can only wait for more information, which should appear soon.

The PlayStation 5 is already on pre-order in Brazil, with its standard model costing R $ 4,999 and its digital version starting for R $ 4,499. The device is expected to arrive in the country on November 19.