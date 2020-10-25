Microsoft embraces jokes and introduces Snoop Dogg and iJustine with Xbox Series X refrigerator see unboxing

October has been a busy month for gamers, especially those looking for the next generation of consoles. With the launch of the devices ever closer, a flood of information has been made available daily.

On the Xbox side, this week alone we got new gameplay from Scorn, a very particular exclusive that seems to drink from sources like the Alien movie, as well as a teaser for the possible arrival of a “Chromecast” from Microsoft. for Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Now the Microsoft console is making headlines again, but this time with curious news. Since its official announcement, the Xbox Series X has been the subject of jokes that liken its design to a refrigerator. Because the Redmond giant has decided to embrace the Internet and has just presented rapper Snoop Dogg with a console themed refrigerator, to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

Dogg even posted the giveaway on his social media, but removed the video soon after. However, Twitter user Wario64 was faster and reposted the content, even receiving the response from the official Xbox account, which again highlighted the situation in the joke. Check-out:

The legendary rapper was not the only one to receive goodies from the owner of the Xbox: the youtuber iJustine also received the special refrigerator, and published this Saturday (24) a complete unboxing. As you can see, Microsoft is committed to the rich detail of the device, which has the same doors and air vents, green lighting, and even the console’s startup sound when opened. from the refrigerator.

iJustine explains that three refrigerators have been customized by Microsoft – one for her, one for Snoop Dogg, and a third that will be raffled off via Twitter. The YouTuber hasn’t even talked about the rules for this giveaway, so if you’re interested, it’s worth keeping an eye on the influencer’s social media.

The Xbox Series X and its smaller sibling, the Xbox Series S, are already on pre-order in Brazil for R $ 4,999 and R $ 2,999, respectively. To everyone’s surprise, the consoles will launch nationwide with the first wave of countries on November 10.