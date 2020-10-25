Eindhoven, plagued by Corona, loses the top of the ranking | Free press

Eindhoven (AP) – The PSV Eindhoven team, decimated by six corona cases, lost the championship lead in the Dutch Eredivisie without Mario Götze.

German coach Roger Schmidt’s side lost the best game at Vitesse Arnheim 1: 2 (0: 1) and slipped to third place.

After positive corona tests, PSV had to replace six football professionals on Sunday, including German defender Timo Baumgartl. Besides Baumgartl, according to PSV, Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo, Pablo Rosario, Maxime Delanghe and Joel Piroe have tested positive. Ex-Dortmund Mario Götze was also missing after his muscle injury.

For Schmidt, who met Thomas Letsch, his former assistant coach at RB Salzburg, at Vitesses, it was the first loss of the season in the Dutch league after four wins and a draw.