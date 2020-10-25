Samsung Galaxy A02s seen on Geekbench with Snapdragon chip and 3 GB of RAM

As rumors and recent leaks point out, Samsung is already working on new devices to update its entry-level smartphone lines, successors to the Galaxy A01 and Galaxy M01. The latest information comes from Bluetooth SIG, which certified the SM-A025F and SM-M025F, the alleged Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02, respectively.

It looks like the South Korean giant has yet another model in the oven, though, if you factor in the company’s latest device to appear in the Geekbench database. The Samsung SM-A025G was seen in the reference and, as its model number suggests, it is a variant of the Galaxy A02, supposedly the Galaxy A02.

According to the benchmark and its source code analyzed by the MySmartPrice site, the supposed Galaxy A02s should arrive on the market equipped with an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor at 1.8 GHz, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM.

Interestingly, this is the exact same processor as the A02, which begs the question of whether there is another difference between the two devices, or if Samsung simply intends to name it differently depending on the market. .

Also according to rumors, the Galaxy A02 is expected to bring a 5.7 “screen with HD + resolution and a drop-shaped notch, an 8 MP front camera, a rear lens with a 13 MP main sensor and depth of 2 MP, Bluetooth 4.2, 3500mAh battery and Android 10 running One UI 2.5, it is not yet known when the device will hit the market, but it will not be long before we have news, given the number of leaks and certifications.

