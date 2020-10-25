Hamilton record: with the 92nd victory ahead of Schumacher | Free press

Portimão (dpa) – After his record-breaking victory, Lewis Hamilton danced in front of his team like he was on a rampage, then sank into a deep embrace with his father.

On the Algarve roller coaster in Portimão, the Mercedes star made Formula 1 history despite a leg cramp in the final laps. The six-time world champion ran on Sunday in the premier of the premier class on the hilly course of his 92nd career success and is now the only record holder with the most Grand Prix wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91).

Hamilton relegated teammate Valtteri Bottas to second place by a huge margin of 25.5 seconds in an initially nervous Portuguese Grand Prix. “It’s the most amazing thing to work in such an environment,” said Hamilton, praising his successful and inspiring team: “I never would have dreamed of where I am today. It is a very blessed day. “

Papa Anthony captured the encouragement scenes with the tablet camera. On the podium, Hamilton hugged his champagne-soaked racing engineer Peter Bonnington. “When we started the project eight years ago, we never dreamed that we could break Michael’s record,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said, calling Hamilton “the best ever. “.

Dutchman Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull, and Sebastian Vettel’s trip to the Algarve was not very pleasant either, with the Ferrari star managing to save a World Championship point in tenth. “Of course I’m not happy, I’m not here to finish tenth,” said the four-time world champion and said: “The feeling in the car has been a bit sloppy all year.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, is set to reach Schumacher’s next record soon after his eighth win in Round 12 of the season, with the seventh world title within reach five races to go. The 35-year-old is already 77 points ahead of World Cup finalist Bottas, who can only be helped by a motorsport wonder in the final sprint. After his successes at Mugello and the Nürburgring, Hamilton also won on the third track, which only slipped on the calendar because of the corona pandemic and the cancellation of many races on other continents.

The Autodromo do Algarve in southern Portugal, which was the first to host Formula 1, provided the spectacle initially hoped for. A small downpour had dampened the already slippery asphalt, which caused a lot of confusion for the first kilometers.

Verstappen, who started third, first passed Bottas and then collided with Racing Point of Sergio Perez. Shortly thereafter, Bottas passed leader Hamilton, before suddenly McLaren driver Carlos Sainz took advantage of his softer tires and took the lead.

But after six laps, the usual order gradually entered the bustle. The semi-hard tires of the Mercedes reached operating temperature, the Silver Arrows drivers were once again able to demonstrate the superiority of their cars. Bottas caught the stumbling Sainz first, then Hamilton passed. Verstappen regained third place, but couldn’t keep up with the Mercedes duo.

Behind them, Charles Leclerc led the rest of the peloton. The Monegasse once again got a lot more from the seemingly improved Ferrari than teammate Vettel. Hesse, starting from 15th place, took advantage of the pit stops and a few small incidents with the competition and made his way to the points.

At the top, World Cup leader Hamilton got serious after 20 laps. In no time, the Briton climbed past his stable rival Bottas and easily took the lead down the straight. The defending champion quickly pulled out a heartwarming cushion and outscored the Finn in stages.

The command post strategists continued to worry about the heavy rain clouds, from which drops fell from time to time. This is probably one of the reasons why leading Mercedes riders hesitated for a long time before changing tires. Halfway through the race, Hamilton had therefore overtaken his former rival Vettel, who had recovered new tires from the garage on the 28th lap.

After 40 laps Mercedes finally called Hamilton to the pits, the chasers had long since disappeared from his rearview mirror. Bottas also stopped his resistance early. The race therefore started with a rather tired end after the exciting start phase. It was the same with Hamilton, after all, he had provided another masterful proof of his exceptional talent.