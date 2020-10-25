Netflix News This Week [25/10/20]

We’ve got to another Sunday, and with that, it’s time to check out the main movies and series that will be streaming on Netflix in the coming days, as well as knowing which productions will be bidding farewell to the streaming platform.

Among the premieres, it is possible to highlight the arrival of the eighth season of Arrow, a series of the North American channel The CW starring the Green Arrow and other characters from the universe of DC Comics, in addition of the film Back of the Funds: Lifetime Contract, the first feature film of the famous Brazilian Comedy Channel.

Among the content that will come out of the catalog are the films Nerve – A Game Without Rules, 17 Again and Made in America, in addition to the first season of the Zumbo’s Just Desserts series, one of the many culinary productions on the platform.

Don’t forget that this week, Netflix released a list of the 10 most watched original movies of all time, including productions like Enola Holmes, Power, Rescue and Bird Box, in addition to announcing StreamFest, an event special that takes place the same day. December 4, during which non-subscribers can have free access to the service for two days. The novelty will only be available in India initially, but could soon be rolled out to other regions.

October 25

October 27

Arrow: Season 8 Chico Bon Bon – The Monkey Handyman: Season 4 (original children’s series) Guillermo Vilas: This Victory Is Yours (original film) The Blood of Zeus (original anime) Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (original humorous special) A gift for charlotte

October 28

Love with a Date (Original Film) Won’t Give Secrets of Saqqara (Original Film) Back Door: Lifetime Deal Without Connection (Polish Original Film) You Animal! (original film)

October 29

October 30

The Curse of the Well (original Indian film) Black Butler: Black Butler II Black Butler: Black Butler II: OVA Bronx (original French film) Campo Grande What’s Left Behind (original film) Somebody Feed Phil: season 4 (original series) Suburra : Blood in Rome: Season 3 (original Italian series) Day of the Lord (original film)

Deleted

Nerve Made in America 17 Again Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1