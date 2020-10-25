Bochum climbs to fifth place after beating Aue | Free press

Bochum (dpa) – Second division football club Erzgebirge Aue missed the possible jump to second place in the table.

Handicapped by defender Calogero Rizzuto’s red card (28th minute), coach Dirk Schuster’s team were beaten by VfL Bochum with 0: 2 (0: 0) and slipped to sixth place. In front of 300 spectators at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, the two jokers Robert Zulj (74th minute) and Silvere Ganvoula (82nd) ​​ensured the deserved success of the Bochumers, who overtook Aue on the board.

As with the 0: 3 four days earlier in Hamburg, the guests from Bochum presented a mixed performance. Even before Rizzuto’s expulsion, the Revierclub determined the game, but struggled to create scoring chances until the break. Shortly after the resumption, guest goalkeeper Martin Männel saved his team from the delay thanks to a header from Simon Zoller (52nd). But unlike last time at 1: 2 in Braunschweig, Bochum capitalized this time around thanks to late goals from recently replaced pros Zulj (74th minute) and Ganvoula (82nd).