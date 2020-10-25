Tedesco and Schwarz lead Moscow clubs to success | Free press

Moscow (AP) – Despite leaping to the top of the Russian Premjer League with Spartak Moscow, German football coach Domenico Tedesco remains cautious.

“We still won’t look at the painting. It’s completely irrelevant in October. That only has something to say in May, ”said the former Schalke coach after the 3-1 win over Champions League side FK Krasnodar. After matchday 12, Spartak overtook champions Zenit St. Petersburg, who lost 2-1 to Rubin Kazan.

Spartak Moscow has one of the youngest teams in the league. “But the guys are developing well and learning really fast. It opens your heart as a coach, ”Tedesco said happily. Almost exactly a year ago, he took over the team in the relegation battle and led them to seventh place.

Former Mainz Bundesliga coach Sandro Schwarz also succeeded on Saturday. His team Dynamo Moscow won 3-1 against FK Sochi. “I saw some good things in my team’s play, but of course also some that we need to work on.” Dynamo is just behind the European Cup places.