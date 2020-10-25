Windows 10 October 2020 update is available, big news!

Microsoft has started the gradual introduction of the Windows update from October 10, 2020. As expected, this is not a major release. Most of it is under the hood improvements. However, we have some new things.

One of the most important is the menu, which started with a smooth redesign of the design. We shouldn’t expect a revolution, but rather a smooth development towards a more modern ensemble. This goes through dynamic thumbnails that are now related to the theme used. This change allows for a more harmonious look. This topic explains Microsoft topic

“The start menu now has a cleaner design. A uniform, partially transparent background of the thumbnails creates a beautiful scene for redesigned app icons such as calculator, e-mail and calendar.

This fancy starter design works for both dark and light themes. However, if you are looking for a pop of color, first enable the dark Windows theme and then set “Show” the accent color on the following surfaces to “Start”, Taskbar and Notification Center. This setting is available at the following address

Settings> Personalization> Color

“

For its part, the Microsoft Edge (Chromium) browser is the target of several important improvements. One of them is likely to be the Alt + Tab key combination to switch between tabs. Before the October 2020 update, Alt + Tab could only switch from one application to another. Now it provides access to the various tabs loaded into Microsoft Edge. Moving from one location to another is getting faster and faster.

Note that this browser version (Chromium) is now the standard version of Windows 10. It is no longer necessary to install them manually or use the Windows Update service. Edge Legacy (the version under the word EdgeHTML) will not be removed. It still exists without the operating system.

Windows 10 October 2020 update, a small update

All of this is basically big news for the October 2020 update. In parallel, we’ve got a whole bunch of fixes and more subtle tweaks. For example, Microsoft is trying to make the operating system “smarter”. The company explains

“2-in-1s now use the new tablet mode by default without a notification prompting you for confirmation when you remove the keyboard. This choice makes it possible to offer a more fluid and refined environment. “”

Finally, there are more specific improvements like support for fingerprint sensors and facial recognition through the virtualization service, easier device management, WDAG compatibility for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Edge, and a Custom Tabs page in the new Edge browser.

The October 2020 update deployment is based on incremental availability. It is therefore normal that not everyone is authorized to install this operating system.