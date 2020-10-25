Bosz at Ajax ’13: 0: “Bad for Dutch football” | Free press

This has never happened in the Dutch Eredivisie: Ajax Amsterdam score 13 goals at Venlo and set a record. A former Schalke player is also involved.

Venlo (AP) – On the way to Ajax Amsterdam’s league record victory, Klaas Jan Huntelaar also had no mercy.

The ex-Schalke contributed an astonishing 13-0 brace at VVV Venlo and denied Ajax goalkeeper André Onana a shot at a penalty kick when the score was 9-0. “So you see again, if you are focused and play well then you can score a lot, ”Huntelaar, 37, said after the historic score.

Never before has an Eredivisie team won more than the Dutch record champions. In 1972, Ajax set the previous record in a 12-1 victory over Vitesse Arnheim. Former Ajax coach Peter Bosz, now coach of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, said on Sunday: “I have no explanation for such a result. It’s bad for Dutch football because everyone is talking about it. “In the German Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 12-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in 1978 is the record.

19-year-old forward Lassina Traore scored five goals on Saturday for the Ajax side of coach Erik ten Hag. Against the hopelessly overwhelmed hosts, Amsterdam led 4-0 at the break. After the 52nd minute, Venlo’s side were still on the pitch with just ten men after a red card for foul. After that, there had been no stopping the Amsterdamers.

Burkina Faso’s unleashed Traore also prepared three more hits. “We were hungry,” he told NOS television. “I am proud to be part of this team”.

Only Ajax coach Ten Hag remained relatively relaxed. Watching the Champions League duel against Atalanta Bergamo next Tuesday, he said: “Tick and carry on.” Last week Ajax lost 1-0 to Liverpool at the start of the European First Class.

However, Ajax missed the highest competitive victory in club history against Venlo. Amsterdam defeated him from Luxembourg in the 1984 UEFA Cup in a 14-0 win over Red Boys Differdange.