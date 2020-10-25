📰 A receptor present in legumes would make it possible to dispense with nitrogen fertilizers

Effective but dangerous nitrogenous fertilizers must be gradually replaced with more environmentally friendly solutions. Legumes, for example, have the peculiarity of naturally assimilating atmospheric nitrogen thanks to bacteria (bacteria (bacteria) are unicellular prokaryotic living organisms characterized by the absence of a nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria have a carbohydrate cell wall that …) symbiotic. Researchers from Denmark, CERMAV (CNRS) and the Universities of Cambridge (Great Britain) and Otago (New Zealand) have deciphered this phenomenon at the molecular level. According to this work published in Science, this mechanism could be adapted to all plants thanks to a slight development of a receptor in their immune system (The immune system of an organism is a coordinated set of elements of recognition and defense that distinguishes the “self” from the “not-self.” “. What is …).

Overlaying the structure of receptors associated with symbiosis (symbiosis is a close and permanent connection between two heterospecific organisms (different species), sometimes more. The organisms are called symbionts, …) (blue) and those with Symbiosis is linked to immune response (green). The main differences are at the level of the box, everything (The whole, understood as a quantity of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Above. © Mickaël Blaise



Fertilizers (Fertilizers are substances, mostly mixtures of mineral elements, that are supposed to provide plants with additional nutrients in order to improve …) Nitrogen is an essential part of modern agriculture because it provides plants with nitrogen (nitrogen is a chemical element of the family the pniktogene, symbol N and atomic number 7. In everyday language nitrogen denotes the diatomic nitrogen gas N2, the main component …), which helps its growth. They can, however, be a source of pollution (pollution is defined as what makes an environment unhealthy. The definition varies depending on the context, the environment under consideration and what we can understand by unhealthy. [1].), accelerate the reproduction of certain invasive algae and are highly explosive. Nitrate (Nitrates (formerly called nitre, often synonymous with nitric acid) are the salts of nitric acid. The chemical formula of nitrate ion is NO3−.) Ammonium (ammonium ion (the formula NH4 +) is a polyatomic ion with a positive electrical charge (it is hence more precisely a polyatomic cation. It is obtained by protonation of …) and is thus involved in the AZF incident in Toulouse and in the destruction of Beirut. Therefore, other possibilities of nitrogen supply are being investigated, including by detours. Legumes live in symbiosis with bacteria present in the soil, the rhizobia, which convert atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia in order to nourish the plant (Plants (Plantae Haeckel, 1866) are multicellular beings at the base of the food chain. They form one of the subdivisions (or reigns) of … ), which protects them in exchange. University scientists (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its increase age and …) from Aarhus (Denmark), the Center for Research on Plant Macromolecules (CERMAV, CNRS), University of Cambridge (The University of Cambridge is a world-famous British university.) (United Kingdom), University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and The University of Otago (New Zealand) has shown that a protein receptor in legumes that is involved in the perception of symbiotic signaling molecules has a structure that is very close to a receptor that is common to all land plants.

To create a symbiosis with legumes, rhizobia secrete chitin-derived molecules, the structure of which is similar to the compounds produced by pathogenic fungi. Thus, only a few amino acids separate the receptor necessary for the symbiosis from the much more common one that is dedicated to the immune response against fungi. Based on this discovery, the researchers successfully reprogrammed these receptors. This is a first step in conferring the ability to induce rhizobia symbiosis in plant types other than legumes. This work opens up perspectives for a reduction in the consumption (use is the process of using something.) Of nitrogenous fertilizers.

