Hamilton on the future: “Plan to be here next year” | Free press

Portimão (dpa) – Lewis Hamilton continues to make no commitments for a long-term future in Formula 1.

The 35-year-old Briton, who can clinch his seventh world championship title this year and therefore Michael Schumacher’s record, has yet to sign a new contract with the German racing team Mercedes. “I still want to run, but I don’t know for how long,” Hamilton said on the sidelines of the Portuguese Grand Prix, British channel Sky Sports.

It certainly won’t be long before this stops. He is therefore in a phase where he must slowly discover what the future holds for him, said the leader of the World Cup. Hamilton entered the premier motorsport category at McLaren for the 2007 season. He won his first world title in 2008. With his move to the 2013 season, his era of success in the Silver Arrow began with triumphs. in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. “All I can say is I plan to be here next year to be,” Hamilton said of his future in Formula 1.

Usually he still signs for a period of three years, had already declared Hamilton in the Portimão paddock and assured that he had not made any decision yet. The current situation with the coronavirus pandemic is also playing a role. It was a different time, said the Briton, who uses his popularity, among other things, to fight racism and equality, as well as for better environmental awareness.

“There are still a lot of questions to answer,” Hamilton said. The changes to Formula 1 for the 2022 season would be exciting. “I hope you will hear something in the coming months,” he said.