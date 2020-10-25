Shows at Casa da Música are suspended until November due to Covid-19 case

The technicians and the choir will be isolated, so it is not possible to carry out some of the scheduled activities.

Shows are expected to resume in November.

Until November 3, there will be no shows at Casa da Música, in Porto. One of the choir members tested positive for Covid-19 and the Northern Regional Health Administration advised the team to benefit from prophylactic isolation, which prevents some of the planned activities from being carried out.

In a statement, shared on social networks, the Casa da Música indicated that artistic and educational activity has been suspended since Saturday, October 24 and should resume in early November. However, ticketing services, tours and coffee will continue to function normally.

“The Casa da Música Foundation will refund the value of tickets referring to all canceled concerts,” they explain in the publication.

This was all due to a concert on Tuesday 20, which marked the two decades of Remix Ensemble. The show featured the choir from Casa da Música. She was a tested positive chorister, which caused the choir and the foundation technicians to remain isolated. No other item showed any symptoms.