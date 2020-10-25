BBL boss: Hygiene concepts “taken ad absurdum” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – BBL chief executive Stefan Holz has criticized the decision to quarantine the entire team after the Corona cases at two Bundesliga basketball clubs.

“Either way, from the point of view of our health board, it would have been absolutely responsible to isolate only the infected and let the games run,” Holz said of the German news agency. According to league experts, the two teams were not contagious.

Due to a positive corona test with a player from Telekom Baskets Bonn and two positive tests in the team and the team environment in Medi Bayreuth, the responsible health authorities had ordered a full quarantine of the team . The matches of the two Cup teams had to be canceled this weekend.

“It’s disproportionate if we have an infection in the extended team with a low viral load and an entire team of 20 people are locked up for two weeks. From our point of view, this is not necessary. If that becomes the rule, it certainly won’t work anymore, ”said Holz. “In this way, our concepts of hygiene, for which we have received a lot of praise from politicians and authorities, are taken absurdly.”

After six corona cases in Alba Berlin, the three matches of the capital club in the cup could not take place. “Alba Berlin’s case was completely different, we stopped the game as a precaution because there was a higher degree of infection,” Holz said. Munich’s final round, initially scheduled for early November, also had to be postponed.