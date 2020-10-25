“It’s good with those who work” this Sunday has been canceled

The program does not appear on the SIC grid, but Ricardo Araújo Pereira, who is isolated, will be on “Jornal da Noite”.

This Sunday, October 25, there will not be the usual broadcast of “It’s for fun with those who work” after “Jornal da Noite”. Ricardo Araújo Pereira is isolated and the program had to be canceled. However, the actor will appear on the channel’s antenna during a video call.

As was the case on Friday 23, with “Governo Sombra”, Ricardo Araújo Pereira will be part of the roster of “Jornal da Noite” through a call, as confirmed by “Jornal de Notícias”. “Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalho”, which is usually recorded live on Sunday mornings, usually at the Teatro Villaret, in Lisbon, even left the SIC grid that day.

“The only thing the animal forces me is that because of it, no one wants to be near me. I’m already used to it, ”he joked in the“ shadow government ”. The actor was already isolated with his family in early April, when he also chose to make this program by video call.