“Madness!” – Next goal gala for Bayern star Lewandowski | Free press

Munich (AP) – Robert Lewandowski formed a three with his thumb, index and middle finger on his right hand while celebrating the goal and winking at the cameras.

“Insanity! It’s amazing the kind of consistency he’s been building for years,” Joshua Kimmich remarked in astonishment at his teammate’s next gala after FC Bayern Munich’s 5-0 (2-0) victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ten goals after five games – no player in 58 years in the Bundesliga had reached that goal before Lewandowski. Not even Gerd Müller, whose record of 40 goals, now 48, would easily break Bavaria’s goal machine if the current production rate continues. Extrapolated, the Pole would score 68 goals this season. Torminator Lewandowski, however, refused. “Statistics are not that important to me,” said the 32-year-old: “I’m focused on the team and the game.”

It was surely a whisper. But after Lewandowski’s next brilliant performance, his trainer came up with a message that was also hard to believe and almost news. “Robert also announced today that he wants to be replaced. This may be news that has never been seen before, ”revealed Hansi Flick when asked if he could think of anything new about his exceptional striker.

Lewandowski not mutinying after a 68th-minute substitution, which could put him down to a field of four or five against a porous defense from Frankfurt? This is really news. But the European Footballer of the Year sees the need to distribute forces on an extremely tight schedule due to Corona living up to his job. “Playing half an hour less means a lot if you play every third day and want to keep performing at the top level,” Lewandowski said, explaining his thinking. Bayern will continue in the Champions League at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Not only Lewandowski, the whole Bayern-Express does not seem to stop anymore. The forward demonstrated the full range of his skills on Saturday. He hit first with the left, then with the head and finally with the right. “He’s just on another level,” said veteran Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, “of the best striker in the world” who combines so many qualities and is “incredibly difficult to defend”.

Lewandowski was once again the man of the day in a Munich collective that offered two other personalities – a nice and a bitter. National player Leroy Sané returned after a four-week injury break on his 22-minute comeback with a dream-like Arjen Robben goal. He shot from the right, hit a hook and then hit the far corner with his left foot with precision. “It can go on like this,” Flick commented. Young Jamal Musiala then followed the 4-0 goal with the number five goal.

Luck in Munich darkened the serious injury of Alphonso Davies. The 19-year-old Canadian, a three-season shooting star, angrily flexed his right foot seconds after kick-off without any interference from the enemy. One ankle ligament torn, one torn. Flick expects a break of up to eight weeks: “Failure hurts us.”

Davies was combative. “I will come back stronger. It’s just a small setback, ”he wrote on Twitter. For Bayern, it could now pay off to have their luxury squad groomed with four newcomers late for chess. “It allows us to keep the intensity high and change it up with every game,” Kimmich said. Frenchman Bouna Sarr, for example, has indicated his potential Bayern on the right side of the defense against Frankfurt. “The commitments made a lot of sense,” commented Flick.

The coach is almost even more satisfied with the insight that permanent artists like Lewandowski or Thomas Müller have to end the working day earlier. “We are actively approaching the players,” Flick revealed: “It’s important that they don’t always have to walk for 90 minutes.” Against Frankfurt, Lewandowski reached exactly one hour for three goals.