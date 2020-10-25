Bundesliga: It was Saturday, brings Sunday | Free press

Munich (dpa) – The start in the premier class does not take the four participants of the German Champions League out of the national Bundesliga out of the rhythm.

The best striker in the world from a teammate’s perspective shines at Bayern, Dortmund are happy with the victory against a special opponent. Gladbach worsens the bottom group crisis – but Leipzig remains at the top. The most important of the fifth day:

REKORDHAGD: Robert Lewandowski didn’t want to make much of his own record. “Statistics are not that important to me, I am focused on the team and the game,” said the exceptional forward after his three-pack in a 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Lewandowski has already scored ten goals after five match days – more than any other Bundesliga professional at this point in the season. This is not the only reason why his teammate Jérôme Boateng praised the “best striker in the world”.

FIRST: For Mats Hummels, it was “really big emotions”. At the ripe footballing age of 31, Dortmund’s defense chief scored his first goal against FC Schalke 04. Even before the final score at 3-0, the game was decided for BVB – a small compensation for the poor performance of the queen class at Lazio Rome. “An absolute dream day,” enthuses Hummels.

POT LID DRUM: Chanting and chanting was prohibited in the An der Alten Försterei stadium – 1. FC Union supporters therefore tried to support their team in an unusual way. With loud applause and clattering, horns and even pot lids, fans made their mark in the 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg. The local health department had approved the event for 5,000 participants despite the sharp increase in the number of infections and the district. “The fans got the most out of it. It wasn’t because of the fans, ”said Berlin goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

BALANCED START AFTER A BALANCED START: Three losses in the first three Bundesliga games – no FSV Mainz 05 coach has started as badly as Jan-Moritz Lichte. Even if the performance in the 2: 3 against Champions League participants Borussia Mönchengladbach gave courage, the previous record from the bottom of the table without a points win is sobering. “We still have 29 games,” said sporting director Rouven Schröder and tried to convey confidence. “We will do our best to score points soon.”

SUNDAY: After the corona whirlwind at Werder Bremen, the eighth in the Bundesliga finds itself today (6 p.m.) on the bottom of the table TSG Hoffenheim. The preparation for the match was sub-optimal for the North Germans. One player had tested positive for the corona virus on Wednesday, after which the entire team went into quarantine. But the Hoffenheim side also had a grueling week with the European League game against Belgrade on Thursday. In Sunday’s first match (3:30 p.m.), the promoted Arminia Bielefeld is invited to VfL Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg have drawn four times this season and are still awaiting their first win of the season. Table neighbors Bielefeld are hoping for a turnaround after two losses.

The numbers for Saturday:

1 – 300 spectators have been admitted to the Revier Derby at Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund. Places were drawn among 35,000 season ticket holders and club members who applied. An obvious Schalke supporter was also among the guests on the stand: the royal blues emblem was clearly visible on his outerwear. “It was only important to me that the team recognized me,” the Sky trailer said.

5 – Twelve teams have started in Bundesliga history as FSV Mainz 05 with zero points in five games – but only five of them were relegated at the end of the season.

13 – With 13 points from the first five games, RB Leipzig repeat their Bundesliga club record last season. At Borussia Mönchengladbach a new record is possible next Saturday – last year they lost 3-1 to Schalke on matchday six.

-17 – With a goal difference of minus 17 after five match days, Schalke set a negative Bundesliga record.