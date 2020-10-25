📰 Guide and locate bacteria by making them magnetic

Microorganisms are not very obedient, tricks are necessary to control their movements at will. Researchers from the PASTEUR laboratory (CNRS / ENS / University of Sorbonne), IMPMC (CNRS / MNHN / University of Sorbonne), IBENS (ENS / CNRS / INSERM) and CIRB (CNRS / Collège de France / INSERM) therefore have Escherichia coli -Bacteria genetically modified to make them magnetic so that thanks to magnets they move and group. This work, published in the journal ACS Synthetic Biology, offers many perspectives in the field of biotechnology.

Above: Electron microscopy of oxide nanoparticles (An oxide is a compound of oxygen with a less electronegative element, i.e. all but fluorine. Oxide also refers to the oxide ion O2-.) Of iron (iron is a chemical element, symbol Fe and Atomic number 26. It is the transition metal and the ferromagnetic material …) within bacteria Escherichia (Escherichia is a genus of bacteria of the Enterobacteriaceae family that colonizes the intestines of humans and other animals. The most common type is E ….) Coli. Bottom: Light microscopic picture (Optics is the branch of physics that deals with light, electromagnetic radiation, and their relationship to vision.) From the collection of magnetic bacteria that express red fluorescent proteins that are attracted by a magnet (A magnet is an object made of a hard magnetic material, ie an object with a large remanent field and forced excitation (see below). This results in …). © Aubry et al.



The bacteria (Bacteria) are prokaryotic, unicellular living organisms, characterized by the absence of nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria have a carbohydrate cell wall, peptidoglycan. The …) Gut Escherichia coli is a celebrity in biology (biology , commonly referred to as “bio”, is the science of life. In the broadest sense of life science it covers part of the natural sciences and history …). Known to researchers and easy to use, it serves as a model bacterium for many studies that want to understand the basic mechanisms of living things. It has also become a key organism in biotechnology, enabling the industrial production of drugs such as insulin (insulin (from the Latin island insula, islet) is a peptide hormone secreted by the β cells of the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas. with glucagon plays an important role in regulation …). Researchers from the PASTEUR laboratory (CNRS / ENS / Sorbonne University), the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute is for Theoretical Physics such …) of mineralogy, physics (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature)) is etymologically the “natural science”. In the general and ancient sense physics …) of materials (a material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects.) And cosmochemistry (IMPMC, CNRS / MNHN / Sorbonne University) of the Institute of Biology the ENS (IBENS, ENS / CNRS / INSERM) and the Interdisciplinary Center (An interdisciplinary work integrates concepts from different disciplines.) Research (Scientific research mainly refers to all measures taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge , scientific research designations …) in biology (CIRB, CNRS / Collège de France / INSERM) have therefore used it to preserve a microorganism (microorganisms or microbes are living microscopic organisms (invisible to the naked eye) and therefore that can only be observed with a microscope.) Life artificially controlled by a magnetic field (I. In physics, the magnetic field (or magnetic induction, or magnetic flux density) is a quantity characterized by the data of …). A property that makes it possible to sort, guide and move bacteria with the help of magnets.

To achieve this, the researchers genetically engineered Escherichia coli to produce ferritin. This protein (a protein is a biological macromolecule made up of one or more chains of amino acids linked by bonds …) capture (a capture in the field of astronautics is a process by which a celestial object becomes is located near a star, is retained in the gravisphere of the latter …) and stores iron that was added to the culture medium in the bacterium (definition given) UNESCO of culture [1] 🙂 in the form of metal salts. It also protects them from an excess of free iron, which would be fatal. Metal (A metal is a chemical element that can lose electrons to form cations and form metal bonds, as well as ion bonds in the case of alkali metals. Metals are …) so stored, oxidized and formed a nanoparticle with magnetic properties. Various possible uses were investigated. Initially, antibody / antigen pairs were implanted on the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary and is often mistakenly confused with its. ..) Bacteria, which allow them to capture other target bacteria and concentrate them under the action of a magnet. By expressing invasive proteins on the surface of magnetic bacteria, which they then guided to a specific location, the scientists also increased the infection of animal cells locally. This work, which led to the filing of a patent, is a first step towards control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for testing, verification and control.) Of microorganisms for diagnosis (The diagnosis (from the Greek δι? Γνωση, diágnosi, from δια-, dia-, “through, through, separation, distinction” and …) in vitro or in vivo, thus as for contrast agents in medical imaging (medical imaging combines the means for Acquisition and restoration of images from various physical phenomena (magnetic resonance, wave reflection, etc.).

Reference:

Mary Aubry, Wei-An Wang, Yohan Guyodo, Eugénia Delacou, Jean-Michel Guignier, Olivier Espeli, Alice Lebreton, François Guyot, Zoher Gueroui.

Engineering E. coli for magnetic control and spatial localization of functions.

ACS Synthetic Biology, 2020.

https://doi.org/10.1021/acssynbio.0c00286

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!