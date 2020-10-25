📰 A new step forward for nanoscale 3D printing

With the infinitely small approaches, 3D printing has to choose between speed and resolution, which makes its industrial applications difficult. Researchers at the LCH (CNRS / ENS Lyon / Université Claude Bernard) and the Osaka Nanomaterials Research Institute (Japan) have therefore developed a system based on a phenomenon called chemistry (chemistry is a natural science) divided into different subject areas such as physics and biology with which it shares …) Two photons (In particle physics, the photon is the elementary mediating particle of the electromagnetic interaction. In other words, when two particles …) close to resonance. Your lasers will then be able to polymerize and thus solidify resins with excellent performance, but which otherwise would not be reactive enough to be suitable for 3D printing. This work, published in the journal Macromolecules, ensures precision and speed in the manufacture of objects with details as small as 80 nanometers.

© Emma Van Elslande



3D printing heralds the arrival of a fourth industrial revolution with the promise to create any object (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space. It has a precise function and can be denoted by a verbal mark. It is defined by …) by polymerizing a resin thanks to a slight stimulus. However, it is difficult to stay precise at micro- and nano-scale resolutions because details cannot be smaller than length (the length of an object is the distance between its two most distant ends. Is thread-like or spike-like, its length equals that of the object …) Wave (A wave is the propagation of a disturbance that creates a reversible variation of local physical properties on its way. It carries energy without transport …) Light (light is the set of electromagnetic waves that are common to the human Are visible to the eye, ie in wavelengths from 380 nm (violet) to 780 nm (red) light is closely related to …) to solidify the object. More powerful lasers help sink even deeper, but their pressure mode is too slow for large-scale use (The large laser, also known as an air ladder or car ladder, is a vehicle used by firefighters that carries a very tall retractable ladder. The …). Resins can be made more photosensitive to speed up the process, but there is a risk that the resolution will be lost again. To overcome this dilemma, scientists from the Chemistry Laboratory (LCH, CNRS / ENS Lyon / Claude Bernard University) and the Institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. Typically, it is a research facility For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such …) Research (scientific research primarily refers to all measures taken to produce and develop knowledge …) in nanomaterials from Osaka (Japan ) propose a new approach: a patented system based on the principle of absorption (In optics, absorption refers to the process by which the energy of a photon is absorbed by another entity, such as an atom that makes a transition between two Levels …) with two close-to-resonance photons (when we leave a stable system that was previously out of its equilibrium position removed, it returns there, generally through its own vibrations …).

The intensity of lasers, which are more energetic than natural light, provokes the reaction of matter (matter is the substance from which every body has a tangible reality. The three most common states are the solid state, the liquid state, …) with two photons at the same time, whereby only one would act in time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) normal: one speaks of chemistry with two photons. This already known phenomenon helps in the polymerization of poorly reactive monomers and, since this phenomenon is clipped in the focal point (graph) of the laser (a laser is a device that emits light (electromagnetic radiation) that is amplified by stimulated emission.), Provides Control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used interchangeably with testing, verification, and mastering.) Extremely fine print. Here, the researchers also play with various parameters in order to bring the laser and the molecule almost into resonance (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and that are smaller …), which aggravates the adsorption properties (adsorption, not to be confused with absorption, is a surface phenomenon through which gas or liquid molecules attach to …) on two photons of the molecule. They were thus able to polymerize an acrylate-based resin, which is usually not very reactive, that allowed them to produce details as small as 80 nanometers at a distance of 160 nm without losing print speed (we can distinguish :). Since their approach makes the resin a hundred times more sensitive than necessary, the team is now working on a system in which lenses divide the laser into one hundred beams to make it work even faster.

Reference:

Caroline Arnoux, Tatsuki Konishi, Emma Van Elslande, Eric Aymé Poutougnigni, Jean-Christophe Mulatier, Lhoussain Khrouz, Christophe Bucher, Elise Dumont, Kenji Kamada, Chantal Andraud, Patrice L. Baldeck, Ákos Bányász, Cyrille Monnereau.

Polymerization photoinitiators with almost resonance-enhanced two-photon absorption cross-section: in the direction of high-resolution photoresists with improved sensitivity.

Macromolecules, October 12, 2020.

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.macromol.0c01518

