Head of laboratory: Corona football tests still no problem | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Despite a few bottlenecks in the labs, the Bundesliga probably doesn’t have to worry about their regular corona tests.

The proportion of Bundesliga samples in the total number of all corona tests in Germany is “well below one percent – somewhere in the per thousand range,” said Cornelia Wanke, CEO of the Association of Accredited Laboratories in medicine from the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. Samples from professional football could therefore be “mapped into existing testing capacity without delay elsewhere”.

More recently, according to the Robert Koch Institute, there was a backlog of samples to be analyzed in a number of laboratories. This backlog had grown considerably in recent weeks. In its medical concept for special gaming operations in corona conditions, the German Football League relies on regular testing by players and supervisors to detect infections early and prevent them from spreading. In this way, gambling operations should be secure in the long term.