Tennis as Zverev: with a negative balance in the second final | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – Looking at the statistics, tennis star Alexander Zverev had actually hoped for another edition of the final last Sunday.

“Against Diego, I have a negative 2-1 result. It will be difficult, “said Germany’s top players after reaching the final of the second ATP tournament in Cologne:” I’m 3-0 against Felix, something like that might help. “

Above all, the memory of the recent past, of the first tournament in Cologne, which Zverev won with a 6: 3, 6: 3 final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. But although the 20-year-old Canadian gave eight-year-old Diego Schwartzman a big fight, the Argentine ultimately won and is now Zverev’s last hurdle today (7:30 p.m.) on his way to second victory in the first double of the tournament at the same place in the ATP. -Notice.

“He’s undefeated,” Schwartzman said of Zverev, who has won all of his seven games in Lanxess Arena so far. “Maybe he will lose for the first time on Sunday,” added the ninth in the world rankings, laughing: “But seriously: he’s a great player, he loves playing in Germany and has a lot of self-confidence. will be very difficult for me. I have to recover well, so I will be ready. “

But Zverev is too. He appears to have brought his hip injury under control on Friday. And he’s only one victory away from a perfect home performance. “I’m back in the final,” Zverev said: “And of course I want to win it again.”