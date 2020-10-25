Preetz after the loss: we feel “at a disadvantage” | Free press

Leipzig (AP) – After Hertha BSC’s 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga match to RB Leipzig, Michael Preetz’s referee Tobias Stieler was clear in criticism.

“This very intense match deserved a good referee. It just wasn’t the case today, ”complained the Berlin manager. “I say it very openly: we feel at a disadvantage in the many small and narrow decisions,” Preetz said. But he explicitly excluded the decisive sanction: “It was clear”.

Stieler got himself a little above the game, Preetz said. “In football, the focus should be on the sport and the performance of both teams. I did not have that impression. “He also did so in the duels between Jhon Cordoba and Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig. These would always have been done to the limit, but more often than not fairly.” If fouls were called out, then always against Hertha BSC ” said the manager. It would have built up over the course of the game. “And when I see how he approached our coach shortly before the end – it’s bitter.” Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia also had saw a yellow card for noisy intervention.

Stieler previously fired Deyovaisio Zeefuik, who had only been replaced in the second half, in the 50th minute after two fouls. It was the third fastest yellow-red card in Bundesliga history. In the time out, Jessic Ngankam first saw red after a foul. Stieler echoed that decision after a hint from video referee Robert Hartmann and a brief look at the TV footage. In total, Stieler whistled 21 free kicks for RB and eleven for Hertha.