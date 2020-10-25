Valtteri Bottas and his girlfriend’s pancakes | Free press

Sports

rej October 25, 2020

Portimão (AP) – According to him, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has an advantage over all Formula 1 drivers.

Thanks to his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, an Australian cyclist, he had “by far the best food in Formula 1,” the Finn said in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”.

The 31-year-old initially didn’t want to commit to a certain dish. “There is a whole range and every meal is a pleasure,” said Bottas. His girlfriend’s pancakes are quite impressive.

Bottas also reported that the 32-year-old had “completely destroyed him mentally” while riding a bike together when the pair climbed a mountain near their adopted home in Monaco. On the way up, she made a few starts. “I didn’t know the road or the mountain and when we were at the top I didn’t know it.” He thought there was more to come. “When she said everything was going downhill now, I was pretty relieved. A good example to never give up, ”said Bottas, who is threatened with defeat again this year in the championship race with his stable rival Lewis Hamilton.

