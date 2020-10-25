THW Kiel tops the standings after 35:29 at Nordhorn | Free press

Kiel (dpa) – Handball players from THW Kiel celebrated their fourth win of the season and were leading the Bundesliga at least until Sunday.

The German record champions won at HSG Nordhorn-Lingen with 35:29 (17:13). Niclas Ekberg has scored eight goals for THW, Robert Weber has scored six times for the hosts.

Referees David and Christian Hannes caused a lot of unhappiness in the game, who waived a penalty late in the first half after a strong attack from the HSG defense against Kiel’s Steffen Weinhold, but a bit later , they showed the THW circuit rider Hendrik Pekeler the red card. because he threw the ball to the head of Philipp Vorlicek from Nordhorn in a direct free throw.

The match in the Euregium, to which no spectators were allowed, was a clear game for the defending champions. Nordhorn followed fairly well until 9: 9 (18th), then the THW took over. Georg Pöhle and Dominik Kalafut’s tough attack on Weinhold boosted the “Zebras” into their third victory in just six days.

Already on Wednesday (6:45 p.m. / DAZN), Kiel will continue in the Champions League. Coach Filip Jicha then welcomes top Hungarian club Telekom Veszprem.