Fox channels will have special programming on Halloween night – something for everyone

There are vampires, werewolves and mystery but also laughter and a lot of action.

There are movies and series for all tastes.

Several centuries ago, among pagan rituals, it began to be celebrated. The Celts took the opportunity to say goodbye to the hot months and greet the colder and darker days to come. It was also the ideal setting for the legends who invaded the imagination to gain another strength.

Here it is not a tradition as old as that of Carnival, but the truth is that Halloween already has a special place in our year – and one that is worth fulfilling in company, with films and series to watch. see. And no, it’s not all horror movies to enjoy.

Fox Channels will prepare a special schedule, filled with theme-related movies, special episodes, and marathons for some of the channels favorite series. At Fox, from 9:20 pm, the bet is on action films, to be opened with “The Last Witch Hunter”, with Vin Diesel; followed by “Constantine”, with Keanu Reeves.

At Fox Life, from 10:20 pm, the film “Falling for Vermont” and the first chapter of the saga of vampires and loves will become a worldwide success, “Twilight”. In Fox Crime, as expected, the atmosphere is mysterious but without forgetting the day in question. From 10 pm, three episodes of the series “Agatha Raisin”, devoted to Halloween, will be diffused, as well as the mini-series of the first lady of the crime, “Agatha Christie: The yellow horse”, with Rufus Sewell.

At Fox Comedy, the special includes a special six-episode Halloween-dedicated marathon of the sitcoms “A Man Among Women” and “A Very Modern Family,” as well as “Scary Movie 4 – What a Movie Scare!” the 19 hours.

Finally, at Fox Movies, the Halloween special begins at 10:30 pm and is dedicated to an eternal war invisible out of the eyes of most humans, with the first two films in the “Underworld” collection: “Underworld – The Underworld” and “Underworld : Evolution “.