Pêpê Rapitées: “For me, being an actor was not a serious career, that of doctors”

Series, films, serials, theater, video games. There are a thousand and one versions of Pêpê Rapitées and we can expect more from the architect turned actor.

We’re already so used to seeing him transform that it doesn’t even occur to us that it was almost by accident that it all started. Pedro de Matos Fernandes, who we know much better as Pêpê Rapitées, is back on national television in TVI’s new production, “Bem Me Quer”. In conversation with NiT, the actor spoke about his career and what it’s like to film during a pandemic. And he added that he had a new project in mind for 2021, but that he will have to be attentive to the elections in the USA. It’s just that between Donald Trump and the pandemic, a lot can still happen by then.

Growing up, he tells us, being an actor “was a job as a saltimbanco, there was no easy life here”. Parents always warned him about the importance of studying and he did. “For me, it was not a serious career, like that of a doctor.” He discovered the game as an adult. “I worked as an architect and in the middle of my life I took theater lessons with José Boavida, at the parish council of Benfica, and the possibility arose of activating the theater of the Guilherme Cossul Society.

He worked and did theater. He once appeared in an amateur play, “O Lixo”, by Francisco Nicholson. “He went to see him and after the premiere he said to me: ‘Pêpê, get ready and I will call you in 15 days'”. This is how he got his first role in a soap opera, “Adjustment of Accounts”.

“Then I made a French TV movie, a Spanish film, an Italian miniseries, another soap opera and at one point he said: wait, that’s what I want to do”, he recalls. . “It was a very smooth passage.” He almost didn’t realize it yet, but he was already a professional actor. The opportunities presented themselves, he was fluent in several languages ​​and he just kept on working.

Henrique is the actor’s new character.

Over the years we have seen him in the theater, in soap operas, in movies, in major international series (like “Narcos”), or lending his voice to video games, as happened with “Death Stranding ”. His most recent project is “Bem Me Quer”, which opens this Monday, October 26 on TVI.

The novel puts us between a love triangle with Bárbara Branco, José Condessa and Kelly Bailey. However, it is his character, Henrique, who turns out to be the essential link in the plot. He is the patriarch “of a traditional family from Aveiro, linked to the ceramic industry. It is a wealthy family in which the children were not educated by their parents but by nannies. And my character was also educated like that, ”he says.

The character of Henrique has his side of Aveiro, a world of the rich, but also a past that gave him another daughter. The soap opera will pit the two worlds against each other, with two of their daughters leading these differences. “On the one hand, we have the spoiled and rich girl, brought up in the city with all that is good and the best, and another girl brought up with traditional values, with great humility. And, of course, there will be a brave shock ”.

“Henrique’s story,” he explains, “is a bit more complex”. “I can’t tell you much, but my character sends for the other girl because she’s in a difficult situation and needs her.” She is a character “in which the viewer will always wonder if he really loves his daughter or if it is all a question of necessity”.

The soap opera began recording in August and faced the giant challenge of the pandemic. Pêpê Rapitées admits that there are risks but that these are mitigated “from the moment when the actors are the only ones without masks on the set”. “We are tested frequently [para a Covid-19]. The DGS rules talk about 5 feet between actors, but if we get close, I think we should be tested every day. The pandemic is not part of the plot, but in its own way, it is natural to get involved. The touches between the characters are reduced to the essentials. “And whenever there is a justification for a kiss [na novela], it is tested before.

Kelly Bailey stars in “Bem Me Quer”.

The pandemic also leaves other doubts for the future. NiT, the actor claims he has the option of filming a new big project next year. It will involve recording “in seven countries, in four and a half months”. The main doubt is the present, of a pandemic. “It all depends on the second wave and what contingency plan the United States might have. If Trump wins the election, he still does and there is a risk of reaching 500,000 dead. We are still in January and the country is not opening. “

At a time when the numbers are also increasing in Portugal and the difficulties in the cultural sector are increasing, we ask the actor what is failing. “Cultural policy is largely lacking, and I don’t mean here one of those buzzwords you hear every day,” he says. “What I think is that if we have compulsory writers, it should also be compulsory to take schools to the theater about three or four times, at least, every year. This is how new audiences are created. And with new audiences, there is a sector that is gaining strength.

Out of so many different things he’s done, so many characters he’s played, we asked if there were any favorites. The answer begins with an “ah” which does not last more than two seconds but which seems to continue, as if at this point a considerable part of his career was going through the actor’s head.

“Oh, no,” he replies. “There are so many things that it’s impossible to choose. There are things where a person feels more comfortable but doesn’t want to say that they are preferred. These are good surprises. But when you can get a little under the skin of a character, whoever it is, that’s where you feel good.