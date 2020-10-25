Sports

BG Göttingen buys the four best tickets of the cup | Free press

rej October 25, 2020

Vechta (dpa) – BG Göttingen are the first team to enter the four best Bundesliga basketball tournaments. In the Lower Saxony duel, the team of coach Johan Roijakkers in Rasta Vechta clearly won with 99:87 (62:38). The decision in Group B was taken before the final matchday, which takes place on Sunday.

In the first quarter, an offensive spectacle developed – with the best chances of success for the structured play BG. The Göttingen team constantly exploited the freedom in the Rasta defense (33:18). From a local perspective, there was initially no improvement. Instead, the BG shooters continued to be callused. Vechta did not give up, but the long gap could only be narrowed.

