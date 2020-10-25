New Corona Cases: Basketball Trophy Calendar Under Pressure | Free press

After Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn and medi Bayreuth were also affected. Due to positive corona tests, the next matches of the German Basketball Cup are canceled. When the final round will take place is still open.

Berlin (dpa) – Other cases of corona swirl around the Bundesliga basketball cup schedule. After three participating teams have already reported positive tests, six matches in the regional qualifying tournaments have failed to go as planned.

Due to a corona case, the match scheduled for Sunday between Telekom Baskets Bonn and Basketball Löwen Braunschweig has been canceled. A player from Bonn had tested positive for the corona virus, the league said on Saturday. All other players and team members had tested negative, the responsible health service had ordered quarantine for the entire team. The date of the match was initially unclear.

Due to two positive corona tests in the Bundesliga medi Bayreuth basketball team, the Frankish Cup matches against Syntainics MBC from Weißenfels and Merlins Crailsheim scheduled for the weekend were also canceled for the moment. After six crown cases in Alba Berlin, the capital club’s three cup matches had to be canceled.

The final tournament in Munich, initially scheduled for the beginning of November, had to be postponed. New dates have not yet been set. The four winners of the four regional tournaments advance to the Top Four semi-finals.

In sporting terms, the EWE Baskets Oldenburg failed very early on. The 2015 winner also lost his second match in the Bonn qualifying tournament on Saturday with 88:97 against Basketball Löwen Braunschweig and therefore has no chance of making it into the top four. Brose Bamberg, meanwhile, can still hope to qualify for the semi-finals and progress is in his hands. The former series champion won with 89:68 in the Franconian duel against s.Oliver Würzburg in Ulm and thus won his second match.

BG Göttingen have already qualified for the final round and won in the duel of Lower Saxony against Rasta Vechta with 99:87. In Group C, the decision to advance will be taken on Sunday. With the 92-72 victory over the MHP Giants of Ludwigsburg, ratiopharm Ulm as well as runners-up Ludwigsburg and Brose Bamberg still have the chance to place in the top four.