Zverev after Sinner’s revenge again in the final | Free press

Cologne (AP) – Alexander Zverev removed the blindfold from his head with relief: After the successful revenge of his French Open against teenager Jannik Sinner, Germany’s top tennis player is still one win away from the second success of the tournament in eight days.

Although the hip injury suffered on Friday was not fully healed, the 23-year-old, who also won the first tournament in Cathedral City last Sunday, defeated Sinner 7: 6 (7: 3), 6 : 3 in the semi-final.

Against the 19-year-old South Tyrolean, he had lost in four sets 20 days earlier in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. Therefore a waiver was out of the question. “I had an MRI this morning. I wasn’t completely healthy, but I was able to play, “Zverev said:” Here at home and against a player I just lost to, it has always been on my mind. I thought: not yet, I’m not going to lose this today. Sinner, according to Zverev, who is four years older, is “an upcoming superstar.”

Zverev’s last opponent on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. is Diego Schwartzman, number two behind him in the duel. The Argentinian beat the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6: 4, 5: 7, 6: 4 and thus prevented a new edition of the final of the previous week.

After the semi-finals, Zverev expressed doubts about how the Hawkeye electronic line technology would work. “I am a fan of this technology. But today there have been mistakes. Even extreme, when the ball was really out of bounds, “he said.” I’m not sure if you need to check the system after a week or two. It worked perfectly the first week. But even in the last game, I felt there had been some mistakes. “

Zverev will play again on Sunday for 250 world ranking points and 13,320 euros in prize money. The two Roland-Garros winners Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz will fight for at least 3,015 euros per person and the tournament victory from 4.30 p.m. After the quarter-final victory against brothers Zverev Alexander and Mischa, the best German doubles prevailed against New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Austrian Philipp Oswald 6: 4, 6: 3. Sunday’s opponents are the South. African Raven Klaasen and Japanese Ben McLachlan.

“Of course it’s wonderful to play such a big tournament,” said local Cologne hero Mies, who had many supporters among the 250 people admitted to the hall: “It’s especially nice to play in front of the family. I looked up a few times. My parents were there, my sister, my niece, my girlfriend and Kevin’s girlfriend, our physio – there were quite a few of them.

Meanwhile, after the successful premiere, Cologne can hope to become a permanent venue for ATP tournaments. “I hope we won’t be here for the last time,” said tournament director Barbara Rittner. Organizer Edwin Weindorfer said Cologne had “put itself in a very, very good position”.