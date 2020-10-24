Kean and Mbappe score double victory – Draxler injured | Free press

Paris (AP) – Series champion Paris Saint-Germain have so far taken the lead in the French football championship.

Coach Thomas Tuchel’s side beat the bottom of the FCO Dijon table at home with 4-0 (2-0). Moise Kean, on loan from Everton in early October, scored 1-0 in the third minute after a cross from Mitchel Bakker. In the 23rd minute, the 20-year-old Italian also scored PSG’s second goal based on Julian Draxler and Neymar.

German national player Draxler, cleared to play from the start this time around, had to leave the pitch after just under an hour due to a thigh injury. Whether he will be fit again in time for the match at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on November 4, that initially seemed doubtful.

A little later, Kean also cleared the field for top star Kylian Mbappe, who also scored twice in the 82nd and 88th minutes. With 18 points in eight matches, PSG are currently in the lead, but can still be ousted by OSC Lille on Sunday.