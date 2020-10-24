Liverpool FC change the game: win against Sheffield United | Free press

Liverpool (AP) – English football champions Liverpool FC follow league leaders Everton to the Premier League.

After two league games without a win, coach Jürgen Klopp’s side turned their home game against Sheffield United and rightly won 2-1 (1-1). Due to the success, the Reds equalized local rivals Everton on points at least until Sunday.

Former Hoffenheim player Roberto Firmino (41st minute) and newcomer Diogo Jota (64th), who left Wolverhampton Wanderers for Liverpool in September, claimed the Reds’ fourth win of the season at Anfield on Matchday 6. Previously, Sander Berge (13th) had the guests from Sheffield in the lead with a penalty.

Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah had some bad luck, whose fine 62nd-minute goal was denied by the video referee due to an offside position. Salah picked up the ball with his left foot in the air, then shot it into the goal with his left. In the final stages of the match, the Egyptian had the decision on the foot, but only touched the post.

As goalkeeper Alisson returned to goal after an injury break, Liverpool had to do without defense chief Virgil van Dijk. Due to a ligament injury van Dijk suffered in the local Everton derby (2-2) the week before, the defender is due to undergo surgery and will be out for a long time.

Everton together with former Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti will play at Southampton FC on Sunday.