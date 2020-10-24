Bayern professional Davies absent for weeks with a foot injury | Free press

Munich (dpa) – FC Bayern Munich may have to do without full-back Alphonso Davies until the end of the year.

The Canadian national soccer player injured his foot when the record champions Germany played 5-0 in the Bundesliga home game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Coach Hansi Flick reported after the match that the examination revealed a torn ligament and another ligament on his right foot. “We expect a six to eight week break,” Flick said.

Davies was twisted in the second minute of the game in the Allianz Arena without the opponent’s contact in midfield. The 19-year-old remained on the ground and had to be treated. Then he left the field with the help of supervisors. “The blackout hurts,” Flick said. “I will come back stronger. It’s just a small setback, ”Davies wrote on Twitter, thanking him for his many encouraging messages.

For Davies, French world champion Lucas Hernández entered the match against Frankfurt. Flick has announced that it will be necessary to be “a little creative” in the left-back in the coming weeks.