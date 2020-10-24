International

Redmi Note 8T begins to receive update for MIUI 12

rej October 24, 2020

Among them is the new Control Center, which gives devices a redesigned design for the notification bar. It’s important to note that, as with this feature, the update already comes with a fix that improves its usability in landscape mode. Additionally, those users who suffered from the error that caused the phone to make a noise under the screen when turned off will notice that this flaw has been fixed as well.

However, this update is not yet available for European device users, so only those outside of this continent and China will have access to the update.

It is important to note that the update, as usual, will be released gradually. It will therefore take some time for the entire user base to gain access to the new version of the user interface.

