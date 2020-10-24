BVB makes amends: clear victory over Schalke | Free press

Dortmund (AP) – Borussia Dortmund have made amends for the Champions League defeat in Rome and further exacerbated the crisis at FC Schalke.

Thanks to the well-deserved 3-0 (0-0) of the prestigious Revier derby, the team were spared another setback and new debates over the lack of mentality. Four days after the tumble in Italy (1: 3), BVB consolidated the third thanks to goals from Manuel Akanji (55th minute), Erling Haaland (61st) and Mats Hummels (78th) in front of 300 spectators at Signal Iduna Park Table position in the Bundesliga. “It was good, I’m happy,” said coach Lucien Favre.

In contrast, Schalke’s negative streak continues with 21 games without a win. “We were just too bad with the ball, we lost too many balls quickly. It’s far too little, we have to improve a lot, ”said defender Bastian Oczipka. “We just have too little self-confidence. The main problem is the head, ”said Schalke coach Manuel Baum.

BVB coach Favre had drawn the conclusions of the 1: 3 at Lazio Rome and made five changes to the starting lineup. Captain Marco Reus first had to settle for a place on the bench, goalkeeper Roman Bürki returned to the first team. In addition, the coach wanted to set an example by returning to the last four, which he last played in February.

At least in terms of use, there has been clear progress. Unlike Rome, BVB did not avoid duels and took the lead from the start. The pressure on Schalke’s goal increased by the minute. “Our back pressure has been really remarkable,” said Dortmund defense chief Hummels. The biggest chance for an early lead was Thomas Meunier (16), who, however, failed at close range to guest keeper Frederik Rönnow.

Schalke, where 19-year-old defensive player Malick Thiaw celebrated his professional debut, initially limited himself entirely to defensive work. It was only when a shot from Goncalo Pacienca (25th) was blocked by Akanji that the goal danger was recognizable.

After all, the guests managed to survive the first half without conceding a goal, despite being vastly inferior and holding only 22%. Because once again BVB struggled against a deep opponent. Yet there were leadership opportunities. Haaland (28th) missed the goal, Mahmoud Dahoud (31st) hit the crossbar from 20 meters and Giovanni Reyna (37th) went from a promising position.

Even after the reboot, BVB dominated, but initially stuck over and over again. But Akanji broke the spell in Game 1 after his Corona test positive almost three weeks ago when he pulled off the well-deserved 1-0 at close range. “We didn’t let anything burn in the back and played patiently in front. I had no doubt that we would take these three points with us, ”said the Swiss. “It’s a good feeling,” Akanji added, speaking of a “difficult time” during his forced break.

Just six minutes later, Jadon Sancho put his striking partner Haaland in the limelight, who outmaneuvered Schalke Rönnow goalkeeper in an icy way and thus made the preliminary decision. Defense boss Hummels finished with a massive header after a BVB corner kick. “The derby goal was something I really missed. An absolute dream day, ”said the former world champion.