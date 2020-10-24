LG K52 and K42 are available in online store in Brazil under other names

This week, LG made official the LG K42 and LG K52 models, which are coming to the market as new mid-size phones from South Korea, with a more attractive price for the European market.

Back then, there were no details about the arrival of smartphones in Brazil, but now mobile devices have just debuted in our market and are now available for sale in the Fast Shop virtual store.

However, it should be explained that the two models arrive on the soil of Tupiniquim with a slight difference in their names. The simplest model, namely the LG K42 can be found in the online store under the name LG K52. The second, known worldwide as the LG K52, was named LG K62.

With this confusion in the names, it should be noted that LG has already announced a model that receives the name of K62. This was announced yesterday, October 23, alongside the LG K52, but is not yet available for official sale in Brazil.

That said – and back to what matters – smartphones can now be bought officially in Brazil. The Fast Shop lists the LG K52 priced at R $ 1,599 per installment. However, if you want to pay for the cell phone in cash, the user can take it home for R $ 1,500.69.

The LG K62 can be purchased for R $ 1,799 in installments and its value is reduced to R $ 1,619 if the customer chooses to pay in one installment.

It is important to note that the amounts may change if the payment method changes. Additionally, these values ​​are tied to the price of the product at the time of this posting, so the numbers may change over the next few hours (or days).

So far, there is no planned arrival of the intentionally announced K62 model in Brazil.